1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins

Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston.(Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13.

According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation Division received a tip.

Since, detectives have obtained warrants for three suspects.

Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston.

Boucher and Hancock are wanted by the Charleston Police Department.

Branden Burford, 21, of Charleston has been charged with Grand Larceny and is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police searching for Chasity Sowards
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. found safe
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

Latest News

Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting...
Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says
Gov. Jim Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West...
Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday Members Choice Credit Union 01/18/2023
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday with Members Choice Credit Union
Warning Signs of Dementia with Braley Care Homes 01/18/2023
Warning signs of dementia with Braley Care Homes