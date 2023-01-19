1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13.

According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation Division received a tip.

Since, detectives have obtained warrants for three suspects.

Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston.

Boucher and Hancock are wanted by the Charleston Police Department.

Branden Burford, 21, of Charleston has been charged with Grand Larceny and is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

