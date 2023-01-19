2 dead after vehicle, dump truck collide

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that claimed two lives on Jan. 9 just before 4:30 p.m.

The accident happened on State Highway 194 E in the Meta community of Pike County and involved a midsize SUV and dump truck.

According to KSP, the driver of a Rav4 attempted to turn onto State Highway 194 E from US 119. As the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, it entered the path of a Mack dump-truck, troopers say.

The driver of the Rav4, Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps, and a passenger in the vehicle, Michael Vanhorn, 43, were transported from the scene to receive medical treatment but were later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing by a KSP Accident Reconstructionist.

