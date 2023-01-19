72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died and two other people were injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon.

According to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman who was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition later died at the hospital.

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., Denham confirmed.

Witnesses state wind blew the Denny’s sign from its post, causing it to hit a car in the parking lot.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy out here and I’m certain that did have a factor and was involved in this.”

Police confirmed the car was occupied by three people, two adult women and one adult man, at the time. Denham said the occupants needed to be extracted from the vehicle by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS.

Denham said the 72-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital in Louisville by Hardin County EMS. He confirmed shortly after 7:30 p.m. with WAVE News the woman had died at the hospital.

The two other people inside the car were taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigation is ongoing by the Elizabethtown Police Department as well as the City of Elizabethtown’s Planning Department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.