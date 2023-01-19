April weather showers and all

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Highs made the 50s on Wednesday. That’s a rather pedestrian level given half the days this month have just been as warm or warmer! Think of it ! We have enjoyed two handfuls of days in the 50s and 60s and even one in the 70s. Now comes word of another very warm Thursday where the phrase “the stronger the wind, the higher the temperature, will be apropos. But looking ahead the prospects for cold and snow are heading up.

Tonight a cloudy and dry evening will give way to a late night rain pattern with temperatures in the 40s early. After midnight milder southerly breezes will pump temperatures into the 50s with rain arriving pre-dawn. Thursday will start breezy and wet with morning rains moving away by lunchtime. By afternoon the sun will come out and the winds will get quite frisky gusting to 30-40 miles per hour by day’s end.

Thursday night colder air will return and late at night snow flurries will develop. Then on Friday an overcast and cold day will spit snow flurries at the region with a dusting possible.

The weekend will be seasonably chilly with sub-freezing mornings and near 40 degree afternoons. Saturday will be dry with the sun out then on Sunday the first in a series of southern storm wills end a wave of rain, snow and sleet our way with a cold rain the early favorite for precipitation form.

