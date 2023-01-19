Bye to spring, hello winter!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It is January despite what the thermometer said on Thursday. Afternoon highs made the mid-60s as winds gusted to 30, 40 even in a few locations close to 50 miles per hour where squalls passed around dusk. Those frisky squalls were along a passing front that promised a decidedly chillier brand of air for Friday. So look for any light shower to be in snow flurry form as we wrap up an April week in January on a wintry note.

Looking ahead the weekend will start cold and dry on Saturday before the first in a series of southern storms to affect the region into February arrives on Sunday.

Tonight will be blustery and turn colder with overnight flurries replacing the evening showers. Low 35. Friday a leaden grey overcast will be accompanied by a chilled wind and passing flurries. A daytime brief dusting on cars and rooftops would be possible while snow accumulates an inch or so in low mountain towns like Beckley, Richwood, Webster Springs and Buckhannon. The ski lodges will resume snow making then get a nice 2 to 4 inches of powder.

Saturday’s sunshine will fade at night as clouds gather. Sunday will see a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to start before a change to a cold daytime rain sets in. Rain would change back to snow at night and last into Monday morning. Weekend lows will be sub-freezing while daytime highs make 40 degrees. Look for a coat of snow to start Sunday morning and to end by Monday morning in parts of the region.

After a chilly Tuesday with sunshine a new southern storm will arrive by late week!

