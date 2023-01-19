Cabell County Schools launches ‘Care Line’

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As opposed to homework assignments, sometimes the issues students and staff deal with don’t come with a clear answer.

A lot of times, simply talking to someone about what you’re going through can help navigate the situation.

In efforts to keep mental health as a top priority, Cabell County Schools has launched a “Care Line.”

It’s a free number Cabell County students and staff can call after school hours from 6 to 10 at nights, seven days a week.

This opportunity connects students and staff with a licensed counselor or therapist from Prestera Mental Health Services Inc.

The toll free number can be found here: 1-800-642-3434.

“A healthy mind and being at peace with your inner self is so important, it’s a part of the equation,” Ryan Saxe, Superintendent at Cabell County Schools, said. “We did a lot of extensive research to find a resource that would meet the needs from a teletherapy type service … sort of like an open door policy that our counselors and our social workers have at school, but beyond the school day. That is something that’s really important to us.”

According to the school district, if it’s determined that further therapy is needed, a follow-up therapy schedule can be arranged.

