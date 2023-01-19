Golden Apple | Tara Sansom

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Being a good teacher is not always about students having good grades. Sometimes it’s the life lessons that a teacher can provide to a child.

That’s why Fairland High School teacher Tara Sansom is the recipient of our latest Golden Apple.

Those who nominated Sansom, who teaches English, say a sense of community is just as important to her as the classroom.

“She’s over several groups in our school,” said Fairland High Principal Tessa Leep. “She runs the student council. She runs the prom committee. She has done numerous fundraisers for our school. We had students who had parents pass away. She’s done dinners for those families to raise money for them.”

Sansom, a teacher at Fairland for 22 years, also serves as a foster parent, a friend, and a cheerleader for her students.

“If I teach them English, that’s great. But if I can teach them that in life, it’s more important to think of others before yourself; that’s A number one,” Sansom said.

For more on Rob Johnson’s story about Sansom, click on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.