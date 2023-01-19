Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Gov. Jim Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West...
Gov. Jim Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Bureau of Juvenile Services since May 2018.

Prior to that, he served over 25 years with the West Virginia State Police, before retiring in July 2017. Following his retirement, he was appointed as the Criminal Investigation Director for the former West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, now Department of Homeland Security.

Marshall is a graduate of Wahama High School and holds a degree from Marshall University. He is also a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy.

He and his wife, Jodi, have been residents of Wood County for over 20 years.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police searching for Chasity Sowards
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. found safe
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

Latest News

Watch Your Wallet Wednesday Members Choice Credit Union 01/18/2023
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday with Members Choice Credit Union
Warning Signs of Dementia with Braley Care Homes 01/18/2023
Warning signs of dementia with Braley Care Homes
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 19th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 19th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast