Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says

Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting...
Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of driving drunk was arrested Wednesday evening after he crashed into a home, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road on Wednesday in Hernshaw around 9:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies reported a Harold Harless Jr., 48, of Marmet, crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into the side of a home.

Deputies say Harless remained at the scene of the crash and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier.

Roadside field sobriety tests determined Harless was too impaired to operate a vehicle safely, officials say.

Harless was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Harless was not injured in the crash and no one inside the home was injured.

The home did suffer significant damage.

The morning of Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies learned the car involved in the crash was stolen. The owner of the vehicle called 911 to report the vehicle being stolen from her driveway.

Marmet Police Department is investigating the stolen vehicle complaint.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police searching for Chasity Sowards
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. found safe
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West...
Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday Members Choice Credit Union 01/18/2023
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday with Members Choice Credit Union
Warning Signs of Dementia with Braley Care Homes 01/18/2023
Warning signs of dementia with Braley Care Homes
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 19th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast