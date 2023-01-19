Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says

HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of driving drunk was arrested Wednesday evening after he crashed into a home, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road on Wednesday in Hernshaw around 9:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies reported a Harold Harless Jr., 48, of Marmet, crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into the side of a home.

Deputies say Harless remained at the scene of the crash and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier.

Roadside field sobriety tests determined Harless was too impaired to operate a vehicle safely, officials say.

Harless was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Harless was not injured in the crash and no one inside the home was injured.

The home did suffer significant damage.

The morning of Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies learned the car involved in the crash was stolen. The owner of the vehicle called 911 to report the vehicle being stolen from her driveway.

Marmet Police Department is investigating the stolen vehicle complaint.

