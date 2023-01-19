Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

Masks to be required again at some area hospitals
Masks to be required again at some area hospitals(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company.

The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other Huntington-area Mountain Health facilities -- regardless of vaccination status.

According to Mountain Health, the measure is intended for “patient, staff and visitor safety.”

Mountain Health said the masking guidance does not include Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant because community spread of COVID-19 is currently low in Mason County.

“The return to masking was implemented as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, as the CDC recommends masking in health care facilities located in areas of high COVID-19 transmission,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer of Mountain Health Network, in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the community spread levels of COVID, as well as guidance from the CDC, and will make adjustments to our guidelines accordingly as spread levels change. We truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep everyone safer.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
One injured in early-morning shooting

Latest News

Kanawha County deputies said the suspect and victim did not know each other.
Law enforcement describes Elkview McDonald’s stabbing, robbery as ‘crime of opportunity’
Kanawha County deputies said the suspect and victim did not know each other.
Law enforcement describes Elkview McDonald's stabbing, robbery as "crime of opportunity"
50% income tax cut legislation passes W.Va. House
50% income tax cut legislation passes W.Va. House
Springy Thursday with rain, wind and thunder to start
First Warning Forecast