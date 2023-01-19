Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company.

The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other Huntington-area Mountain Health facilities -- regardless of vaccination status.

According to Mountain Health, the measure is intended for “patient, staff and visitor safety.”

Mountain Health said the masking guidance does not include Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant because community spread of COVID-19 is currently low in Mason County.

“The return to masking was implemented as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, as the CDC recommends masking in health care facilities located in areas of high COVID-19 transmission,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer of Mountain Health Network, in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the community spread levels of COVID, as well as guidance from the CDC, and will make adjustments to our guidelines accordingly as spread levels change. We truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep everyone safer.”

