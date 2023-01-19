Warning signs of dementia with Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ve been spending a lot of time with our loved ones during the holidays. If you’ve noticed behavioral changes recently, it might be time to start asking questions.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk warning signs.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.