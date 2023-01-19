WeinerMan statue missing after restaurant fire found

A fire consumed the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County on Jan. 11.
A fire consumed the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County on Jan. 11.(James Crowder)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A statue that went missing following a fire at a popular Kanawha County restaurant has been located.

Kanawha County deputies returned the WeinerMan statue to the Dairywinkle on Thursday afternoon.

A reward of up to $1,000 was up for grabs for the WeinerMan’s safe return.

A grease fire on Jan. 11 caused serious damage to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies say they were called the day of the fire in regards to the theft of the statue valued around $1,000.

A tip lead deputies to the 200 block of Gap View Drive. where the cherished novelty of the business was located.

The suspect responsible for the theft has not bee identified.

Since the devastating fire, a GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to help the owners make repairs.

