WVU gets 1st Big 12 win

(WSAZ) -(AP) - Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night. Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia. The Mountaineers broke a five-game losing streak. Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points while Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh had 13 apiece for TCU. The Horned Frogs have never won in Morgantown. They’ve lost three of their last four games after starting 13-1. TCU had its lowest-scoring first half of the season and trailed by 17 with 11 minutes remaining.

