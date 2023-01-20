Body and dash camera funding for Kanawha Co. Sheriff’s Office approved by County Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has never had body cameras, and it’s been more than 10 years since they had dash cameras.

After testing both body cameras and dash cameras for nearly a year, the Sheriff’s Office got approval from the Kanawha County Commission for both.

“I think these are tremendous assets for the department,” Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. “I think it’ll make the officers much safer.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the project will cost around $1 million.

“The cost is big, but the cost not to do this is a cost that I believe Kanawha County should not take a chance on,” he said.

Sheriff Rutherford said this is the right time to get this equipment, citing technological advances and his belief that it will make everyone safer.

“It’s a safety matter for everybody, not just our deputies but for the public,” Rutherford said. “We want to make sure our guys are doing what they should be doing, and we don’t want them to be accused of things that they didn’t do.”

It’s going to be at least eight months before the body and dash cameras are in place.

Carper said cameras will need to be replaced every four to five years.

He added, at least one person will need to be hired to manage the cameras.

He also said money awarded to the county from the American Rescue Plan could be used to help cover the costs.

