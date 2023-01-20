County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say

Cooper M. Leggett, 40, was arrested Thursday around 11 p.m. in Wayne County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on an active warrant for conspiracy. (WDAM)
By WDAM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 40-year-old Cooper M. Leggett around 11 p.m. on Thursday at his home in Wayne County.

Leggett was booked into the Madison County Detention Center. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy.

Willridge said the arrest was in connection to a kidnapping investigation involving former Ole Miss and NFL football player Jerrell Powe. However, he could not disclose Leggett’s relationship with either Powe or Gavin Bates, who was also arrested in connection to the case.

(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates(Ridgeland Police Department)

The assistant chief also could not disclose what this conspiracy charge entailed.

Leggett was expected to have his initial appearance at the Ridgeland Municipal Court sometime on Friday.

According to the court, Leggett’s bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden welcomed the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot