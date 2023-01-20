Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury.
Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston, suffered several stab wounds during the incident. It happened Jan. 5 in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.
Wymer faces a first-degree murder charge.
