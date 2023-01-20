Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury

(South Central Regional Jail)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury.

Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston, suffered several stab wounds during the incident. It happened Jan. 5 in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.

Wymer faces a first-degree murder charge.

For previous coverage:

Police | Woman charged with murder after stabbing boyfriend’s daughter

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Police searching for Chasity Sowards
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. found safe
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

Latest News

Fire damages Huntington home
Fire damages Huntington home
Senate takes aim at WVSSAC transfer rule
Senate takes aim at WVSSAC transfer rule
Gov. Mike DeWine discusses plans for southeast Ohio with WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-19-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-19-23