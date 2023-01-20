Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury.

Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston, suffered several stab wounds during the incident. It happened Jan. 5 in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.

Wymer faces a first-degree murder charge.

For previous coverage:

Police | Woman charged with murder after stabbing boyfriend’s daughter

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.