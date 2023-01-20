Fire damages Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say.

The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on a sidewalk when crews arrived.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say windy conditions made the fire worse, but crews quickly brought it under control.

While they say the cause is unknown, it mostly affected the top floor of the brick home.

