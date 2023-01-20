Herd pulls away for win at Texas State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got all it wanted on the road from Texas State but pulled away late behind Taevion Kinsey’s strong second half to win 81-73 in San Marcos.

Kamdyn Curfman made 7 three-pointers to lead the Herd with 21 points. Kinsey scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Andrew Taylor added 20 in Marshall’s first road win in the Sun Belt Conference.

Marshall improved to 16-4, 5-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Herd is on the road Saturday at Arkansas State. Tipoff time is 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.