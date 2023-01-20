Herd pulls away for win at Texas State

Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. ...
Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. Weems transferred to Campbell University following the 2016 season.(Herdzone.com)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got all it wanted on the road from Texas State but pulled away late behind Taevion Kinsey’s strong second half to win 81-73 in San Marcos.

Kamdyn Curfman made 7 three-pointers to lead the Herd with 21 points. Kinsey scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Andrew Taylor added 20 in Marshall’s first road win in the Sun Belt Conference.

Marshall improved to 16-4, 5-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Herd is on the road Saturday at Arkansas State. Tipoff time is 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Sibling argument turns into stabbing
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
Harless was arrested for DUI and is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting...
Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says

Latest News

WVU gets 1st Big 12 win
Monday night hoops
Huntington improves to 9-2 this season.
HHS holds off Tomcats
5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball