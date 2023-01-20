Huntington Mayor talks D.C. Mayor’s Conference

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) -- President Joe Biden welcomed the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

Biden welcomes mayors to White House

Among those in attendance was Huntington, West Virginia Mayor Steve Williams.

Mayor Williams joined CNN for an interview Friday morning.

Williams said he was excited about the opportunity to be heard from one-on-one.

“When we come to Washington, we’re able to say very directly to the President and others this is what we are seeing and we usually get a very good welcome,” said Williams.

This year’s mayor conference is focused on topics including mental health, public safety, infrastructure, and jobs.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

