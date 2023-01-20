Lunch and dinner with Honey Baked Ham

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Honey Baked Ham does more than just Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners. They can also help you with a quick meal whenever you need it!

Jeff and Toni Madden, owners of Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, stopped by First Look at Four with some options.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.