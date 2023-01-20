Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to deputies, two employees witnessed a man cutting wire that was part of an active line.

Service near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston was disrupted, officials confirmed.

After cutting the wire and taking materials, deputies report the man drove away in a pickup truck but was followed by Frontier employees who were on the phone with 911 operators.

Deputies found the pickup truck at an auto parts store in Sissonville. Cut wire from Frontier Communications in the bed of his pickup truck

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.

Parsons was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and a bond was set at $10,000 cash or 10 percent. He is currently being held at South-Central Regional Jail.

