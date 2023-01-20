Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.
Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.(South-Central Regional Jail.)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to deputies, two employees witnessed a man cutting wire that was part of an active line.

Service near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston was disrupted, officials confirmed.

After cutting the wire and taking materials, deputies report the man drove away in a pickup truck but was followed by Frontier employees who were on the phone with 911 operators.

Deputies found the pickup truck at an auto parts store in Sissonville. Cut wire from Frontier Communications in the bed of his pickup truck

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.

Parsons was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and a bond was set at $10,000 cash or 10 percent. He is currently being held at South-Central Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, January 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
Carl Jonas III is charged with tampering with evidence, but the sheriff’s office says there is...
Man charged in connection with child death investigation