Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma were charged with trafficking in drugs, according to the Coal Grove Police Department.(Coal Grove Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances.

According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were found inside the vehicle on Thursday Jan. 19.

Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma, all from Ashland, Kentucky, were charged with trafficking drugs as well as additional charges.

Bryan also had a felony warrant for drug possession.

All three were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

The Ironton Police Department assisted the Coal Grove Police Department during the investigation.

