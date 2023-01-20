Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances.

According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were found inside the vehicle on Thursday Jan. 19.

Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma, all from Ashland, Kentucky, were charged with trafficking drugs as well as additional charges.

Bryan also had a felony warrant for drug possession.

All three were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

The Ironton Police Department assisted the Coal Grove Police Department during the investigation.

