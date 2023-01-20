Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Police searching for Chasity Sowards
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. found safe
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

Latest News

Sheriff's Office secures funding for body and dash cameras
Body and dash camera funding for Kanawha Co. Sheriff’s Office approved by County Commission
Students and staff are getting a look at what their new building will look like.
Renderings of new Milton Elementary shown
Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’