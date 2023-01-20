PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million. (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders is selling his Mississippi home.

Sanders has listed his Canton property for $1.5 million which includes a 5,300-square-foot home that sits on more than 42 acres.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The home is described as a “farmhouse oasis” with five bedrooms and six bathrooms that was built in 2011, according to the listing.

A barn is located on the property with stables along with a pool, hot tub and lake.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The Hall of Famer has listed his property for sale after taking over as head coach at the University of Colorado.

Before announcing the move, Sanders was Jackson State’s head coach from 2020 where he guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

More information on the property is available online.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

Latest News

Lunch and dinner with Honey Baked Ham
Lunch and dinner with Honey Baked Ham
Living Well Volex 01/19/2023
Volex with Living Well Aesthetics
President Joe Biden welcomed the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on...
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams interview on CNN
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
‘No evidence’ that Taco Bell workers put rat poison in customer’s food, investigators say
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
Russia advances as US pledges to back Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'