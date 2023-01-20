Queen of Clean | How to make citrus cleaners

Queen of Clean | How to make citrus cleaners
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to Make Citrus Cleaners

MILD CITRUS CLEANER

Take a quart jar and fill it with *citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels. Use peels only, no fruit.

QUEEN TIP:

Use a vegetable peeler to peel the fruit quickly and easily.

Pour enough water over the peels to cover them and fill the jar.

Allow this to marinate for about 4 weeks at room temperature, giving the jar an occasional shake.

At the end of 4 weeks, strain out the peels (put them down the disposal for a fresh clean) and dilute in a spray bottle by using half citrus solution and half water.

Use to clean more delicate surfaces like granite, marble and travertine.

Store unused portion of the citrus concentrate in the refrigerator.

*Start saving your citrus peels. Anytime someone eats an orange or grapefruit or uses a lemon or lime, save it in a plastic bag (or the quart jar you are going to use) in the refrigerator until you have enough to fill a quart jar.

CITRUS VINEGAR

This is a stronger tough-job citrus cleaner. Make it by filling a quart jar with citrus peels – peels only, no fruit.

QUEEN TIP:

Use a vegetable peeler to peel the fruit quickly and easily, then pour white vinegar over them to fill the jar.

You can use regular white vinegar or cleaning vinegar.

Let this marinate for 4 weeks at room temperature, then strain out peels.

Dilute the solution in a spray bottle using half citrus vinegar solution and half fresh white vinegar.

Store unused portion of the concentrate in the refrigerator.

This can be used to clean stovetops, cooktops, bathroom surfaces, mirrors, and floors.

It even works on the grill, oven racks, outdoor furniture, etc.

Use a scrubbing sponge or steel wool on surfaces that will tolerate it.

Not for use on stone or marble surfaces.

For more information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

