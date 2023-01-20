Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35

(Source: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County.

A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove into the median and hit a culvert before flipping.

The driver and passenger inside the car were taken by EMS to a medical center.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

Latest News

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, January 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County