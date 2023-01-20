Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County.

A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove into the median and hit a culvert before flipping.

The driver and passenger inside the car were taken by EMS to a medical center.

Further information has not been released.

