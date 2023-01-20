Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over.

A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.

They say the West Liberty Police Department found the vehicle described later on Route 7, and the suspect, Christopher Cook, who’s from North Carolina, was taken into custody and arrested.

Cook has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Investigators have not said anything yet about why Cook was allegedly doing this.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you’re being pulled over by someone in an unmarked car, and you think the person initiating the traffic stop isn’t an actual officer, police say you should drive slowly with your hazard lights on, pull over in a well-lit area with other people around if possible, and call 911. Give them your location, say you think a fake officer has stopped you, and stay on the line.

