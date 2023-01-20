Weekend forecast has ups and downs

50-50 Weekend has wintry look and feel
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Friday evening some melting snow flurries are dotting the DOPPLER RADAR scan at wsaz.com. Air and ground temperatures are still several degrees above freezing. Meanwhile a dusting of snow has occurred in mountainous West Virginia where sub-freezing air will create some slick spots of roads and bridges as new flurries pass. Away from the ski lodges only a coating of snow will occur in low mountain towns like Richwood, Buckhannon, Webster Springs and Elkins.

Saturday’s morning cloud deck will thin with afternoon partial sunshine breaking through as highs shoot for the low 40s. Saturday night clear skies early will allow for sub-freezing air before clouds return late.

Sunday a mix of snow, sleet and rain to start will go over to a chilly daytime rain shower pattern as highs make it back to 40 degrees.

Sunday night as it turns colder… a period of wet snow into Monday morning will coat the grass and leave some areas with an inch or so of snow. Monday snow flurries and cold winds will keep temperatures in the 30s all day long.

Tuesday is the pick day of next week. After a frosty start sunshine will propel readings into the 40s.

By Wednesday a southern storm will arrive with rain then as colder air wraps in snow showers are likely on the back side of the storm on Thursday and Friday in time for the Z, the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational!

