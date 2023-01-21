Buckeyes snap five game skid

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Buckeyes offense caught fire in the second half against Iowa where they scored 56 points and won 93-77 in Columbus. Five players scored in double figures on the day with Brice Sensabaugh having 27 points as the Buckeyes are now 3-5 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State snapped a five game losing streak and next play at Illinois on January 24th.

