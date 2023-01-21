Busy night of hoops and a buzzer beater too
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were a trio of cross county rivalries all across our region Friday night with Huntington beating Midland, Hurricane getting a road win at Winfield and South Point putting a stranglehold on the OVC. Also, how about a buzzer beater that’s looks unbelievable? Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
