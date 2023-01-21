Cats win again

Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats handed Texas A&M their first SEC loss Saturday afternoon and won 76-67. Senior Antonio Reeves led the Cats in scoring with 23 points and connected on five three pointers. Jacob Tobbin added 17 points as Kentucky is now 4-3 in conference play and 13-6 overall.

This is the third straight conference win for UK and can get their fourth on January 24th when they play at Vanderbilt.

