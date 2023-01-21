First Warning Forecast | Quiet start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Thursday’s highs in the 60s, temperatures dropped to the 30s Friday morning and have been fairly steady since due to a thick cloud deck in place. The clouds will finally break Saturday afternoon, ushering in some sunshine and allowing high temperatures to get to the low 40s. But, the quiet pattern is short-lived as another storm system eyes the region for Sunday. This will bring mostly rain, though a wintry mix of precipitation is possible at the onset, followed by some light snow to finish. Another system bringing a similar precipitation pattern looks to move through during the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. So, while there are chances for snow in the forecast, amounts still do not look to be that impressive.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s under a cloudy sky. A few stray flurries are possible.

Cloud cover decreases from south to north Saturday afternoon as high temperatures reach the low 40s.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear, so temperatures drop quickly to the upper 20s by midnight.

Saturday night sees an increase in cloud cover as low temperatures stay in the upper 20s.

On Sunday, precipitation begins to move in around sunrise. This may fall as a brief period of freezing rain/sleet before transitioning to all rain by mid to late morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Occasional rain showers traverse the area Sunday afternoon. High temperatures get to the low 40s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will see snow showers as low temperatures fall to near freezing. A coating of snow is possible across the lower elevations, with a couple inches in the mountains.

Monday stays cloudy with lingering flurries. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a nice day in-between systems. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Another system arrives on Wednesday with the potential for a wintry mix to start, following by a transition to rain as high temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see rain change to light snow as low temperatures fall back near freezing.

Occasional light rain and/or snow showers are likely on Thursday under a cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with periodic flurries or light snow showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

