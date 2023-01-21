First Warning Forecast | Unsettled weather returns Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clouds took their sweet time clearing away Saturday afternoon, but most locations were still able to get in on a little sunshine. However, as the low clouds eroded, a new wave of mid and high cloud cover was already increasing from the southwest ahead of the next weather system. This will bring mostly rain, though a brief wintry mix of precipitation is possible at the onset, followed by some light snow to finish. Another system bringing a similar precipitation pattern looks to move through during the Wednesday-Friday time frame. So, while there are chances for snow in the forecast, amounts still do not look to be that impressive.

Cloud cover continues decreasing Saturday evening, and the sky stays mostly clear through midnight. As a result, temperatures drop quickly to the upper 20s during this time period.

Saturday night then sees an increase in cloud cover as low temperatures stay in the upper 20s.

On Sunday, expect patchy, light precipitation to move in around sunrise. Since temperatures will be at or just below freezing, precipitation may fall as a brief period of ice/sleet before transitioning to all rain by mid to late morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Occasional rain showers traverse the area Sunday afternoon. High temperatures get to the low to mid 40s across West Virginia and Kentucky but will stay in the 30s across Ohio where some melting wet snow may mix in with the rain.

Sunday night into Monday morning will see periodic snow showers as low temperatures fall to near freezing. A coating of snow is possible across the lower elevations, with a couple inches in the mountains.

Monday stays cloudy with lingering flurries. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a nice day in-between systems. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Another system arrives on Wednesday with the potential for a wintry mix to start, following by a transition to rain as high temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see rain change to light snow as low temperatures fall back near freezing.

Occasional light rain and/or snow showers are likely on Thursday under a cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with periodic flurries or light snow showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

