Golden Alert issued for missing man

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues, according to the Pike County Emergency Management.

The agency reports Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, has dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure and has not had his medication.

According to Pike County Emergency Management, Coleman was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday leaving Millard Highway headed on 460 toward Elkhorn City, Kentucky.

According to Pike County Emergency Management, he was driving a 2015 white Kia Sorrento with Kentucky tag: 746-RNK with a Ferrells Creek Church of Christ plate on the front.

He’s described as 5′3, weighs 120 pounds, has white hair, and blue eyes, and wearing a green polo with khaki dress pants and brown dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Colemans’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

