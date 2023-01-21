Golden Alert issued for missing man

The Pike County Emergency Managment agency reports Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, has dementia,...
The Pike County Emergency Managment agency reports Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure and has not had his medication.(Pike County EMA)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues, according to the Pike County Emergency Management.

The agency reports Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, has dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure and has not had his medication.

According to Pike County Emergency Management, Coleman was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday leaving Millard Highway headed on 460 toward Elkhorn City, Kentucky.

According to Pike County Emergency Management, he was driving a 2015 white Kia Sorrento with Kentucky tag: 746-RNK with a Ferrells Creek Church of Christ plate on the front.

He’s described as 5′3, weighs 120 pounds, has white hair, and blue eyes, and wearing a green polo with khaki dress pants and brown dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Colemans’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina, according to police.
Unidentified body found in river
Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma were charged with trafficking in drugs, according to...
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
Carl Jonas III is charged with tampering with evidence, but the sheriff’s office says there is...
Man charged in connection with child death investigation

Latest News

Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 21
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 21
Friday HS hoops
Weekend forecast 50-50 affair
First Warning Forecast