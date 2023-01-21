Herd holds off Arkansas State in OT

JONESBORO, Ar. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team won their 17th game this season and it wasn’t easy at Arkansas State. The Herd won 87-78 in overtime with Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and Kamdyn Curfman once again all scoring in double figures. The game went to OT when Arkansas State stole a pass with under :10 to go in the game and Caleb Fields tied the game up at 71-71.

In the extra five minutes, Marshall came out firing with an Andrew Taylor three pointer and then Taevion Kinsey scored to give them a five point lead with 3:19 to go. Less than a minute later, the Herd continued the run with another Kinsey jumper as Marshall went on an 13-0 run in the overtime.

Marshall is now 17-4 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt and host UL Monroe and Georgia State next week

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.