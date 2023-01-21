Unidentified body found in river

A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina, according to police.
A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina, according to police.(MGN)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina in Montgomery, according to police.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman confirms that the unknown body was found around 10:30 am on Friday.

Police said they are trying to figure out if the person is related to any current missing person cases.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor,...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
Community mourns teen killed in crash
Active warrants for grand larceny are out for Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon and Brucey Hancock,...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-20-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-20-23
Walking into the Mountaineer Little League concession stand ahead of the season normally...
Mountaineer Little League ballfield vandalized
Walking into the Mountaineer Little League concession stand ahead of the season normally...
Mountaineer Little League ballfield vandalized
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians