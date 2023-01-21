Unidentified body found in river

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina in Montgomery, according to police.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman confirms that the unknown body was found around 10:30 am on Friday.

Police said they are trying to figure out if the person is related to any current missing person cases.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

