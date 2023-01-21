Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a hospital.(File image | peterspiro via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

After shooting her husband at about 11:30 a.m., she refused to come out until about 3:30 p.m. after negotiating with police, McCallister said. Ellen Gilland did not harm herself and no one else was wounded. Part of the hospital was evacuated and some doctors, nurses and others took cover in locked closets and rooms.

McCallister said no charges were immediately announced.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina, according to police.
Unidentified body found in river
Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma were charged with trafficking in drugs, according to...
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
Carl Jonas III is charged with tampering with evidence, but the sheriff’s office says there is...
Man charged in connection with child death investigation

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Herd holds off Arkansas State in OT