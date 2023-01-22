Bengals are back in AFC title game

BUFFALO, NY. (WSAZ) - The Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and dominated the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in the AFC Divisional round playoffs. The final score was 27-10 and for the second straight year, they will travel to Kansas City for the AFC Conference championship next Sunday at 6:30.

The Cincinnati defense was spectacular in the snow as they held QB Josh Allen without a passing touchdown and the rushing attack for the Bills managed less than 100 yards. Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns and the offense gained over 400 yards in the win.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.