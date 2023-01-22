First Warning Forecast | Busy week of weather ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sub-freezing temperatures and rain pushing in from the southwest created quite a mess on roadways Sunday morning as black ice led to numerous accidents across the region. Fortunately, temperatures rose above freezing Sunday afternoon, so while the day was quite dreary with an off-and-on drizzly rain, there was no concern for additional frozen precipitation. For Sunday night, temperatures are expected to fall back to the freezing mark. This time, however, precipitation will fall as snow. A dusting to coating of snow is likely for the Monday morning commute. While this will primarily accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, some bridges, overpasses, and side roads may become slick. Occasional flurries and snow showers can be expected throughout the day on Monday before tapering. This will be the end of the first system. Meanwhile, a second system with the potential for similar impacts arrives Wednesday morning. So, be prepared for a wintry mix of ice and snow for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by rain showers Wednesday afternoon, and periodic snow showers from Wednesday night all the way through Friday morning. In fact, a third system that swings through Friday night could deliver one last shot at light snow before a brief break into the start of the weekend.

Occasional drizzle/mist with patchy fog continues Sunday evening through midnight as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s.

From Sunday night into Monday morning, expect periodic snow showers as low temperatures fall to near freezing. A dusting to coating of snow is likely for most areas in the lower elevations, with a couple inches to accumulate in the mountains. Some roadways may become slick.

Monday stays cloudy and breezy with lingering flurries. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a nice day in-between systems. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Another system arrives on Wednesday with the potential for a wintry mix to start, following by a transition to rain as high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see rain change to light snow as low temperatures fall back near freezing.

Occasional light snow showers are likely on Thursday under a cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with periodic flurries or light snow showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday turns mostly cloudy again with rain showers possible late in the day. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

