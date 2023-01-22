Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat.
Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Besty Lane High School.
School officials said the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the alleged threat and found it to be non-credible.
