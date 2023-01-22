Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat.

Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Besty Lane High School.

School officials said the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the alleged threat and found it to be non-credible.

The safety of students and staff remains the top priority of the Floyd County School District.



