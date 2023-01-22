Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat

(WOWT)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat.

Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Besty Lane High School.

School officials said the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the alleged threat and found it to be non-credible.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons was arrested for grand larceny and destruction of property.
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina, according to police.
Unidentified body found in river
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jerry Bryan, Jason Franz, and Peggy Sytsma were charged with trafficking in drugs, according to...
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

Latest News

Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Herd holds off Arkansas State in OT
The Pike County Emergency Managment agency reports Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, has dementia,...
Golden Alert issued for missing man
Invest 606 'Demo Day'
Invest 606 holds ‘Demo Day’ for small businesses in Eastern Ky.
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston