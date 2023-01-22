Freezing rain causing travel headache

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The combination of a light rain and sleet after a night of sub-freezing temperatures has created a perfect storm for slippery travel this Sunday morning in parts of the region. Accidents have been reported along I-64 from Boyd westward to Carter and Rowan counties. In West Virginia Kanawha 911 reported I-79 near Clendenin closed as of 9:23 in both directions due to multiple accidents. Point Pleasant 911 reports reports many roads are icy. Bridges throughout the region will need to be treated with salt since cold air flowing under elevated bridges is a haven for black ice to form with even the slightest amount of rain.

With air and ground temperatures still near 32 degrees at 10 am, travelers are reminded of the hazard that black ice poses this morning.

There is a rule of thumb when traveling during freezing rain conditions; namely, find an above ground surface and run your hand across it. If a tree branch, mailbox, car windshield has ice on it then the bridge you are soon to cross will behave the same way. If you are able to walk safely out to your car without ice under your feet and your windshield is just wet then it should be fine to travel out to the main road.

