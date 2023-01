KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

This is a developing story.

