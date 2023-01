WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The top team in WV girls Class AAA will remain that way when the rankings are released next week as #1 Wayne crushed Sissonville by a final of 65-37. Mikayla Stacy had a double double while Laneigh Brooks and Brooke Adkins also scored in double figures. The Lady Pioneers next play at South Charleston on January 27th.

