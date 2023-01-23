Changeable winter week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a Monday of melting wet snow showers, winter lovers are left to wonder! Could a snowless second half of winter truly happen? Well the answer is hardly in a pattern where one storm after another is poised to cross the USA. Still the chances of a healthy snowstorm during the next 1-2 weeks will be predicated on the air getting cold enough to sustain snow. And that notion of a long period of snow is rather tenuous right now looking ahead to groundhog Day (February 2).

Tonight will remain cloudy with patchy mist and fog the worst we will see. Careful of slick bridges in the mountains where daytime snow clung to roads and sidewalks for awhile then melted. That melted snow will refreeze into black ice on untreated surfaces. Lows will make it to the upper 20s.

Tuesday will turn sunshiny after low clouds thin out. Afternoon highs are headed for the upper 40s. Tuesday night a quick drop in temperature under clear skies will see sub-freezing air by midnight. Then as precipitation moves in around daybreak Wednesday a mix of rain, sleet and snow would be possible before a mainly rain and mild day ensues. Highs will make the 50s!

By Thursday and Friday overcast skies and blustery cold winds will return so snow flurries are likely. While accumulations are expected to be confined to the high country, a coating of snow can occur anywhere especially at night. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will be apropos for the season.

By the weekend a new moderation will take highs into the 40s as we prep to wrap up a January with minimal snow and measured cold.

