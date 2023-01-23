Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders

Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
UPDATE 1/24/23 @ 7:45 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.

Investigators say the incident happened Jan. 19 and involved more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/23/23

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help.

Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.

The alleged theft happened at Walmart in Barboursville on Jan. 19, 2023. Investigators said this woman left the store without paying for more than $1,000 in merchandise.

We will update this story when new information is available.

