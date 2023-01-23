Mountaineer Little League’s second ball field vandalized

Mountaineer little league's field vandalized
Mountaineer little league's field vandalized
By ALEX JACKSON
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A second strike that no baseball league ever wants to receive as the mountaineer little league.

Vandals busted open a breaker box and cut the copper wiring at Ruthlawn Field, according to Elijah Young, President of the Mountaineer Little League.

“it’s sickening, it really is,” Young said. “It’s stealing from kids.”

Board members said this vandalism bears a striking resemblance to an incident reported on Friday Dave Patton field.

Young said each of the incidents left both fields without lights.

Board member Michael Crum said this it’s another blow the league did not need.

“We had games where we only got to play three innings because of lights, and we just possibly lost another field with lights on it.. So that makes it even more challenging,” Crum said.

Board members said they are hopeful the league will return to form. “I think we’re gonna bounce back and be resilient... I think we will,” Crum said.

A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police Department said the incidents are similar. Detectives will be looking into both the Ruthlawn incident and the one at Dave Patton ball field will be looking into both as part of their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Body found in Kanawha River
Unidentified body found in river
Shooting
One person injured in shooting
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

Latest News

School lockdown
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted, University says
Hit and Run
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
Fayette County Sheriff's deputies said Kieran Heilner was taken to Southern Regional Jail...
Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car
Deadly shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released