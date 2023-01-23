Mountaineer Little League’s second ball field vandalized

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A second strike that no baseball league ever wants to receive as the mountaineer little league.

Vandals busted open a breaker box and cut the copper wiring at Ruthlawn Field, according to Elijah Young, President of the Mountaineer Little League.

“it’s sickening, it really is,” Young said. “It’s stealing from kids.”

Board members said this vandalism bears a striking resemblance to an incident reported on Friday Dave Patton field.

Young said each of the incidents left both fields without lights.

Board member Michael Crum said this it’s another blow the league did not need.

“We had games where we only got to play three innings because of lights, and we just possibly lost another field with lights on it.. So that makes it even more challenging,” Crum said.

Board members said they are hopeful the league will return to form. “I think we’re gonna bounce back and be resilient... I think we will,” Crum said.

A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police Department said the incidents are similar. Detectives will be looking into both the Ruthlawn incident and the one at Dave Patton ball field will be looking into both as part of their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.