One dead after a structure fire

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around 8 o’clock Sunday evening.

Firefighters say the fire has been contained.

Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

