One dead after a structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around 8 o’clock Sunday evening.

Firefighters say the fire has been contained.

Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

