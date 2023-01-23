Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

Theft suspect wanted in Portsmouth
Theft suspect wanted in Portsmouth(Portsmouth Police)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case.

Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools.

Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where he ran from police. His vehicle was found and impounded.

If you know this man Portsmouth Police are asking for you to call 740-353-4101 or 740-354-1600.

You can remain anonymous.

