Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case.

Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools.

Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where he ran from police. His vehicle was found and impounded.

If you know this man Portsmouth Police are asking for you to call 740-353-4101 or 740-354-1600.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.