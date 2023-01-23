Police investigating robbery at business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street.
A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the employee demanding money.
Officers said the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a mask.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.
This is a developing story.
