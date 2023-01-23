Police investigating robbery at business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street.

A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the employee demanding money.

Officers said the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a mask.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.

This is a developing story.

