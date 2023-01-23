Spencer’s Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge scooted into position

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project years in the making is getting closer to its conclusion as construction workers will spend most of Sunday night moving Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge into place.

Locals Angela Lesher and Emily Sloan said they’re ready for construction crews to wrap up the project after working for so long.

“A little over a year, it’s been a while,” Lesher said. “We’re ready for it to be done.”

“It’s always backed up most of the time,” Sloan said. “We have to wait at the first stoplight back there and wait until we can cross the bridge because there are so many people on there.”

Project Manager Chad Tingler said from around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning they’re moving the bridge six inches at a time until it’s in place.

“In all, we have to slide this bridge 44 feet,” he said. “We have 300-ton hydraulic jacks on each side of the bridge. We’ve essentially 43 feet of substructure built that’s going to slide the bridge from one side to the other.”

Construction crews are hopeful doing this through the night will cause less traffic concerns.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.